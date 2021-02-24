Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Current level – 1.2154

The currency pair is managing to stay above the important support level of 1.2148, which is a bullish signal and the pair is expected to move towards the closest resistance levels at 1.2183 and at 1.2219. In the negative direction, the first support is the already mentioned level of 1.2148. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the new home sales data for the U.S.(15:00 GMT) and the testimony of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (15:00 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.2180 1.2220 1.2150 1.2030 1.2220 1.2253 1.2110 1.1960

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.43

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yesterday’s depreciation of the dollar against the yen was stopped by the support level of 104.89 and the pair has effectively erased about half a figure worth of losses. The forecast is for the dollar to continue to appreciate against the yen and for the pair to test the resistance at 105.61, targeting the local double peak at 106.15. The first important support is found at 105.30.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 105.60 106.15 105.30 104.10 106.15 107.40 104.90 103.50

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.4163

The sterling continues its euphoric rally against the dollar, breaching the resistance at 1.4083. The forecast is for the pair to continue rising towards its next target that is coming from the higher time frames – the level of 1.4300. In case a short-term correction is to develop, it should be limited by the support level of 1.3949.