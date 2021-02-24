Daily Technical Analysis

Wed, Feb 24, 2021 @ 09:55 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2154

The currency pair is managing to stay above the important support level of 1.2148, which is a bullish signal and the pair is expected to move towards the closest resistance levels at 1.2183 and at 1.2219. In the negative direction, the first support is the already mentioned level of 1.2148. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the new home sales data for the U.S.(15:00 GMT) and the testimony of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (15:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2180 1.2220 1.2150 1.2030
1.2220 1.2253 1.2110 1.1960

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.43

Yesterday’s depreciation of the dollar against the yen was stopped by the support level of 104.89 and the pair has effectively erased about half a figure worth of losses. The forecast is for the dollar to continue to appreciate against the yen and for the pair to test the resistance at 105.61, targeting the local double peak at 106.15. The first important support is found at 105.30.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
105.60 106.15 105.30 104.10
106.15 107.40 104.90 103.50

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.4163

The sterling continues its euphoric rally against the dollar, breaching the resistance at 1.4083. The forecast is for the pair to continue rising towards its next target that is coming from the higher time frames – the level of 1.4300. In case a short-term correction is to develop, it should be limited by the support level of 1.3949.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.4240 1.4240 1.3950 1.3770
1.4300 1.4300 1.3840 1.3680

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

