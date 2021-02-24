Wed, Feb 24, 2021 @ 16:46 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Remains Below 1.2180

EUR/USD Remains Below 1.2180

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since Tuesday, the EUR/USD currency pair has been trading sideways in the 1.2160 area.

It is likely that the exchange rate could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 1.2150. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the rate could target the 1.2220/1.2240 range.

Meanwhile, note that the currency pair would have to exceed the 1.2180 mark and the weekly R1 at 1.2186. If the given resistance holds, the pair could bounce off to the support formed by the 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2105/1.2130 area.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.