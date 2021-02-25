Thu, Feb 25, 2021 @ 14:43 GMT
CAD/CHF 4H Chart: Buying Signals

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Canadian Dollar has surged by 3.16% against the Swiss Franc since last week’s trading sessions. The currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7020 on February 15.

As for the near future, the CAD/CHF exchange rate is likely to continue edge higher. Bullish traders could aim at the 0.7400 level during the following trading sessions.

However, the currency exchange rate might make a brief retracement towards an order block at 0.7100 before the end of next week’s trading sessions.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

