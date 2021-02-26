Fri, Feb 26, 2021 @ 13:46 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/PLN 4H Chart: Falling Wedge Pattern In Sight

EUR/PLN 4H Chart: Falling Wedge Pattern In Sight

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the beginning of January, the EUR/PLN currency pair has been trading within a falling wedge pattern. From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the exchange rate could continue to decline within the predetermined pattern in the medium term. The rate could breach the given pattern north by the beginning of April. Meanwhile, note that the currency pair is supported by the 55-, 100– and 200-period moving averages in the 4.4960/4.5140 area. Thus, a breakout north could occur in the nearest future. The pair could target the psychological level at 4.6200.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.