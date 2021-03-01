LTCUSD Watching Falling Wedge

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin has remained under pressure over the weekend after the broader cryptocurrency market continues to be sold on any rallies. Multiple time frames show that the LTCUSD pair is trading within a falling wedge pattern, which is considered to be a bullish reversal pattern. Traders may look for the LTCUSD pair to fall and then rise from the bottom of the wedge, around the $135.00 area.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $190.00 level, key resistance is found at the $210.00 and the $225.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $190.00, sellers may test the $155.00 and $135.00 support levels.