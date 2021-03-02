Daily Technical Analysis

Tue, Mar 02, 2021 @ 10:44 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2032

The currency pair entered a correction phase at the end of last week, which deepened yesterday as the EUR/USD violated the support at 1.2064. At the time of writing, the pair is headed towards a test of the next support level of 1.2028. A successful breach of this support could lead to a new sell-off. Alternatively, if the support level of 1.2028 manages to hold off the sellers, the short-term forecast is for an upward movement towards 1.2064. Today, investors’ attention will be drawn to the preliminary CPI data for the euro area (10:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2060 1.2220 1.2030 1.2030
1.2150 1.2253 1.1960 1.1960

USD/JPY

Current level – 106.83

The dollar continues appreciating against the yen after the USD/JPY managed to violate the important resistance at 106.63 during yesterday’s trading session. The forecast is for the pair to continue rising towards the next resistance level at 107.02 that is coming from the higher time frames. In the negative direction, the first support is the level of 106.02.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
107.00 107.00 106.60 104.90
107.40 107.40 106.02 104.50

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3906

The currency pair entered a correction phase at the end of last week, which deepened yesterday as the GBP/USD violated the support at 1.3926. The forecast is for the pair to continue moving downwards and to test the support levels at 1.3842 and at 1.3773. In the positive direction, the first resistance is the aforementioned level of 1.3926.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3926 1.4240 1.3840 1.3770
1.4083 1.4300 1.3770 1.3680

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

