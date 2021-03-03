ETHUSD Watching Key Trendline

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ethereum is on the rise alongside the broader cryptocurrency market, following yesterday’s heavy rejection from the $1,610 level. The four-hour time frame shows that a breakout above key trendline resistance, around the $1,620 level, could cause a rally towards the $1,750 area. Failure to break the $1,620 resistance level could cause the LTCUSD pair to falter back towards the $1,400 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,610 level, key resistance is found at the $1,650 and the $1,750 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,610, sellers may test the $1,500 and $1,400 support levels.