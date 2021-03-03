LTCUSD Breaking Out

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin is breaking to the upside on Wednesday after bulls move the price through the technically important $190.00 resistance level. The four-hour time frame shows that the Parabolic SAR indicator is now generating a strong buy signal for the LTCUSD pair. The $225.00 level is a possible upside target in the short-term if bulls can gain traction above the $210.00 level.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $190.00 level, key resistance is found at the $210.00 and the $225.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $190.00, sellers may test the $155.00 and $135.00 support levels.