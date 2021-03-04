USD/JPY Bullish But Channel Top Should Create Bull Flag Soon

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY has reached the top of the bullish trend channel again. The JPY weakness trend, however, is strong.

USD/JPY is showing multiple higher highs and higher lows. The bullish price swings are impulsive whereas the bearish ones are mostly corrective. What does this mean?

On the 1 hour chart, price action is looking for an immediate bullish breakout (green arrow). The target is aiming at the 107.50-107.75 zone.

Price action could break above the channel this time around. Let’s review.

Price charts and technical analysis

It confirms a bullish 5 wave pattern (purple) in a larger wave C. The wave 5 (pink) is now testing the channel resistance and Wizz 7 target. This zone could create a bearish correction such as a bear flag (orange arrows). An immediate push higher could reach the round level at 107.50-107.75. An uptrend continuation is expected (green arrow) towards Wizz 8 at 108.70 after the bull flag. The uptrend remains valid as long as price action remains within the bullish channel.

