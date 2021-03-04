Thu, Mar 04, 2021 @ 08:37 GMT
USD/JPY Bullish But Channel Top Should Create Bull Flag Soon

By Elite CurrenSea

USD/JPY has reached the top of the bullish trend channel again. The JPY weakness trend, however, is strong.

USD/JPY is showing multiple higher highs and higher lows. The bullish price swings are impulsive whereas the bearish ones are mostly corrective. What does this mean?

On the 1 hour chart, price action is looking for an immediate bullish breakout (green arrow). The target is aiming at the 107.50-107.75 zone.

Price action could break above the channel this time around. Let’s review.

Price charts and technical analysis

  1. It confirms a bullish 5 wave pattern (purple) in a larger wave C.
  2. The wave 5 (pink) is now testing the channel resistance and Wizz 7 target.
  3. This zone could create a bearish correction such as a bear flag (orange arrows).
  4. An immediate push higher could reach the round level at 107.50-107.75.
  5. An uptrend continuation is expected (green arrow) towards Wizz 8 at 108.70 after the bull flag.
  6. The uptrend remains valid as long as price action remains within the bullish channel.

  1. Eventually a bull flag pattern (grey arrows) is expected.
  2. This could complete wave 4 (grey).
  3. The bullish breakout (blue arrow) should continue higher after wave 4 is completed.
  4. The long-term 144-233 ema moving averages should act as support if price action retraces that deep.
  5. Only a break below those EMAs places the uptrend in danger.
Elite CurrenSea
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

