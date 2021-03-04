AUD/JPY 4H Chart: Likely To Maintain Channel

Thu, Mar 04, 2021 @ 12:26 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar declined by 3.35% against the Japanese Yen during last week’s trading sessions. The currency pair breached the 50– period simple moving average last week.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to maintain an ascending channel pattern during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the AUD/JPY pair would be near the 85.00 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 84.01 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

