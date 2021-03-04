Thu, Mar 04, 2021 @ 12:26 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDCHF Continues Uptrend Above 200-SMA, Overbought Signals Strengthen

USDCHF Continues Uptrend Above 200-SMA, Overbought Signals Strengthen

By XM.com

USDCHF found new buyers above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), advancing its bullish impulse towards a fresh six-month high of 0.9236 on Thursday.

The buying appetite in the market drove the RSI and the Stochastics well into the overbought area, though with the indicators showing no convincing signs of weakness, traders may wait a bit before selling the pair.

Currently, the price seems to be facing some downside pressures slightly below the 0.9240 level, which acted as resistance a few times during 2020. If the bulls claim that number, the way will open towards the swing high of 0.9295. Higher, the rally is expected to take a breather around 0.9350.

On the downside, initial limitations could occur near 0.9140, a break of which could see some consolidation near the supportive red Tenkan-sen line at 0.9090. Slightly lower, the former barrier of 0.9027, where the 20-day SMA is converging, may be another key spot to watch.

Summing up, USDCHF continues to strengthen its positive outlook following the creation of a bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern near a six-year low of 0.8814 in January. A downside correction, however, should not come as a surprise in the coming sessions as the pair is sailing in overbought waters.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.