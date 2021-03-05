BTCUSD $44,000 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is testing towards the $47,000 support level as bears take control of the pioneer cryptocurrency in the short-term horizon. Continued weakness below the $47,800 resistance level could cause the BTCUSD pair to slip towards the $44,000 support area. Traders should be aware that the $44,000 level is the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern with a $14,000 downside target.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $47,800 level, key resistance is found at the $50,000 and the $52,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $47,800 level, sellers may test the $46,000 and $44,000 levels.