Mon, Mar 08, 2021 @ 13:03 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Friday’s trading session, the US Dollar fell by 67 pips or 0.53% against the Canadian Dollar. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average on Friday.

If the 200– hour SMA at 1.2628 holds, bullish traders are likely to pressure the USD/CAD exchange rate higher towards the weekly resistance level at 1.2735 during the following trading session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the support line at 1.2628, a decline towards the weekly S1 at 1.2572 could be expected today.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Making Use of Your Demo Account

The Complete Guide to Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

Why Do Spreads Widen?

Treat Trading Like a Business

How to Develop a Trading Plan

The Trader’s Guide to Commodity Pairs

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.