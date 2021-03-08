Mon, Mar 08, 2021 @ 13:04 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Rises Around 9-Month High

USDJPY Rises Around 9-Month High

By XM.com

USDJPY has increased to a fresh nine-month high of 108.64 on Friday, endorsing the upside tendency. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are following the price action as well as the Ichimoku lines. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding in the overbought territory, suggesting an overstretched market, while the stochastic oscillator is edging north towards the 80 level.

Any advances above the multi-month high of 108.64 could take the market until the next crucial resistance around 109.85, taken from the high in June 2020.

On the other side, the price could meet the 20-period SMA at 107.70 ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from 102.60 to 108.64 at 107.20, which overlaps with the 40-period SMA. Below that, the 106.65 support could attract attention before slipping to the 38.2% Fibonacci of 106.30.

Overall, USDJPY has been in a strong upside movement since January and only a close below the 200-period SMA may change this outlook to neutral.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.