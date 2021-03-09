Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 05:40 GMT
GBP/USD Consolidates Below 1.4000, Risk Of More Losses

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD traded below the 1.4000 support and it even declined to 1.3780.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.3900 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD accelerated losses below the 1.1900 support zone.
  • Gold price extended its decline below the $1,700 support zone.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

After forming a short-term top near 1.4250, the British Pound started a fresh decline. GBP/USD broke the key 1.4000 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even settled below the 1.4000 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). There was also a break below the 1.3800 support and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

A low was formed near 1.3778 before it started consolidating losses. On the upside, the pair is facing hurdles near the 1.3880 and 1.3900 levels.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.3900 on the same chart. A clear break above trend line and then a follow up move above 1.4000 is must for a fresh increase.

If not, there are chances of more losses below the 1.3770 and 1.3750 levels. The next major support is near the 1.3710 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to correct higher and it extended its decline below the 1.1900 support. Similarly, gold price extended its decline below $1,700.

Economic Releases

  • Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product Q4 2020 (QoQ) – Forecast -0.6%, versus -0.6% previous.
  • Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product Q4 2020 (YoY) – Forecast -5%, versus -5% previous.

 

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

