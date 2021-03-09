GBP/USD Consolidates Below 1.4000, Risk Of More Losses

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

GBP/USD traded below the 1.4000 support and it even declined to 1.3780.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.3900 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD accelerated losses below the 1.1900 support zone.

Gold price extended its decline below the $1,700 support zone.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

After forming a short-term top near 1.4250, the British Pound started a fresh decline. GBP/USD broke the key 1.4000 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even settled below the 1.4000 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). There was also a break below the 1.3800 support and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

A low was formed near 1.3778 before it started consolidating losses. On the upside, the pair is facing hurdles near the 1.3880 and 1.3900 levels.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.3900 on the same chart. A clear break above trend line and then a follow up move above 1.4000 is must for a fresh increase.

If not, there are chances of more losses below the 1.3770 and 1.3750 levels. The next major support is near the 1.3710 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to correct higher and it extended its decline below the 1.1900 support. Similarly, gold price extended its decline below $1,700.

Economic Releases