Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 11:27 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Tests 200– Hour SMA

USD/CAD Tests 200– Hour SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the first half of Monday’s trading session, the US Dollar rose by 69 pips or 0.54% against the Canadian Dollar. However, the currency pair erased the earlier gains during the end of the day.

Everything being equal, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to decline in a descending channel pattern today. The possible target for bearish traders will be near the weekly S1 at 1.2572.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2640 could still provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.