Tue, Mar 09, 2021 @ 16:18 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAU/USD Outlook: Limited Correction To Precede Bearish Continuation

XAU/USD Outlook: Limited Correction To Precede Bearish Continuation

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold rose from new nine-month low ($1676) on Tuesday, as dollar bulls are pausing and technical studies on daily chart are oversold, providing temporary support to the metal.

Overall picture remains negative for gold, as global growth recovery and optimism over vaccine rollout fuels risk sentiment and reduces safe-haven demand, suggesting limited recovery before larger bears resume.

Broken pivotal support at $1725 (Fibo 38.2% of $1160/$2074, reinforced by falling 10DMA) reverted to solid resistance which should ideally cap upticks and keep intact key barriers at $1760/64 (base of thick weekly cloud/Nov 30 low/falling 20DMA).

Higher base at $1670 (lows of June 5/May 1 2020) mark initial target ahead of $1617 (50% retracement of $1160/$2074, 2018/2020 advance).

Only firm break of $1760/64 pivots would sideline bears for stronger correction.

Res: 1714, 1725, 1750, 1760
Sup: 1676, 1670, 1648, 1617

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.