GBP/USD Bullish ABC Zigzag Aiming At Fibonacci Resistance

GBP/USD has made a bullish bounce at the 144-233 ema support zone. The higher low and higher high have launched a bullish breakout.
The GBP/USD seems to have completed multiple wave 5s at the recent top. The 5 wave decline (purple) only supports this wave outlook.
On the 1 hour chart, price completed a 5 wave pattern (purple) in wave A (red). Now a bullish ABC pattern could take the price up higher.
The bullish trend channel is now the key factor for more upside. Let’s review the 4 and 1 hour charts.
Price charts and technical analysis
Let's review the key zones and patterns:
- The bearish 5 waves completed a wave A (red).
- A larger bearish ABC (red) pattern is expected.
- The push up is probably an ABC (purple) within wave B (red).
- This ABC pattern remains valid as long as price stays below the top (red circle).
- A break (dotted orange) below the support line (green) of the uptrend channel indicates an early bearish bounce at the 38.2% Fib (yellow circle).
- A break above the 38.2% Fib confirms a deeper bullish break towards the Fibonacci retracement levels.
Now a bullish ABC pattern could take the price up higher.
- A bearish breakout below the support line (green) indicates a deeper retracement (yellow circle).
- A break below the bottom indicates that the ABC (purple) pattern is completed sooner than expected (red circle).
- A bounce at the support zone (green box) indicates a push up towards the Fibonacci confluence.