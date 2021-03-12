Daily Technical Analysis

Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 09:25 GMT
DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1965

Yesterday’s trading session was the third in a row to close with gains for the euro against the greenback, effectively putting an end to the decline from 1.2240. The upward movement is expected to continue and the pair is to move towards a test of the important resistance at 1.2140, followed by the one at 1.2236. The first important support is the level at 1.1835. Today, investors’ interest will be focused on the data on the producer price index for the United States (13:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2019 1.2140 1.1905 1.1750
1.2140 1.2236 1.1835 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 108.66

The yen rose against the dollar in the last few trading sessions after initially reaching the local high of 109.20. Although today’s trading session began with an increase in the value of the dollar against the yen, the forecasts are for the downward movement to continue. The first support is the level at 108.44, and the key resistance is the mentioned local high at 109.20.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
108.85 110.80 108.44 105.83
109.20 111.70 106.92 105.04

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3980

The forecasts here are for the upward movement to continue and for the pair to move towards a test of the key resistance – the local high at 1.4240. Although a slight correction is still possible, it should remain limited to the support area between 1.3775 – 1.3750.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3995 1.4178 1.3903 1.3797
1.4089 1.4178 1.3849 1.3640

These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

