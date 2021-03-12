Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1965

Yesterday’s trading session was the third in a row to close with gains for the euro against the greenback, effectively putting an end to the decline from 1.2240. The upward movement is expected to continue and the pair is to move towards a test of the important resistance at 1.2140, followed by the one at 1.2236. The first important support is the level at 1.1835. Today, investors’ interest will be focused on the data on the producer price index for the United States (13:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.2019 1.2140 1.1905 1.1750 1.2140 1.2236 1.1835 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 108.66

The yen rose against the dollar in the last few trading sessions after initially reaching the local high of 109.20. Although today’s trading session began with an increase in the value of the dollar against the yen, the forecasts are for the downward movement to continue. The first support is the level at 108.44, and the key resistance is the mentioned local high at 109.20.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 108.85 110.80 108.44 105.83 109.20 111.70 106.92 105.04

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3980

The forecasts here are for the upward movement to continue and for the pair to move towards a test of the key resistance – the local high at 1.4240. Although a slight correction is still possible, it should remain limited to the support area between 1.3775 – 1.3750.