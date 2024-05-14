Tue, May 14, 2024 @ 08:32 GMT
Elliott Wave Intraday on DAX Shows Incomplete Bullish Sequence

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in DAX suggests that the Index ended wave (4) pullback at 17626.54. From there, it rallies higher in wave (5) as a nesting impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (4), wave ((i)) ended at 18226.32 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 17795.96. The Index then nested higher within wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 18235.80 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 17875.98. Wave (iii) higher ended at 18845.86 and wave (iv) pullback is proposed complete at 18706.08.

Expect the Index to rally higher in wave (v) to complete wave ((iii)). Potential target for wave (v) is 123.6 – 161.8% external retracement of wave (iv). This area comes at 18877 – 18930. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave ((iv)) to correct cycle from 4.25.2024 low before another high again in wave ((v)) to end wave 1. Then it should do a larger degree correction in wave 2 to correct cycle from 4.19.2024 low before it resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 17626.54 low stays intact, expect any pullback to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing for further upside.

DAX Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

