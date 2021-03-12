EUR/JPY Likely To Make Pullback Today

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Upside risks dominated the common European currency against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. As a result, the currency pair surged by 76 pips or 0.59% during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is likely to edge lower today. Bearish traders could target a support level at the 129.80 level during the following trading session.

However, given that technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate might continue to edge higher during the following trading session.