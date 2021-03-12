Fri, Mar 12, 2021 @ 11:55 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Breaks Patterns And Drops

GOLD Breaks Patterns And Drops

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal found resistance in the 1,740.00 level, which was enough for it to decline. The decline was only slowed down by the 55-hour simple moving average. However, eventually the SMA failed. By mid-day on Friday, the metal had reached the 1,700.00 mark.

If the 1,700.00 mark provides support, the metal’s price could trade sideways or retrace back up to the 100 and 200-hour simple moving average near 1,710.00. On the other hand, a failure to provide support could result in a decline to the recent low levels of 1,690.00 and 1,680.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.