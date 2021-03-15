BTCUSD Watching $58,350

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has started to come under slight downside pressure, following news that India is starting to consider banning cryptocurrencies. A bearish head and shoulders pattern is in play and is predicting a potential price drop towards the $57,000 support area. Daily price closes around the BTCUSD pairs former all-time high, around $58,350, which is going to be key going forward.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $57,000 level, key resistance is found at the $58,300 and the $60,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $57,000 level, sellers may test the $56,000 and $55,500 levels.