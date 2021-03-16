Tue, Mar 16, 2021 @ 11:05 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis US 500 Index Flies To Another Record High Marginally Below 4,000

US 500 Index Flies To Another Record High Marginally Below 4,000

By XM.com

The US 500 index has attracted renew buying interest once again, holding slightly below the 4,000 psychological level.

The price continues to post five consecutive green days and holding well above the simple moving averages (SMAs). The MACD oscillator is trying to overcome its trigger line in the positive region, while the RSI is advancing in the bullish territory.

Surpassing the all-time high, the price could enter uncharted levels such as the nearby 4,000 handle, the 4,100 and 4,200 barriers.

Otherwise, a dive below the 20- and 50-day SMAs could meet the 3,730 support and the long-term ascending trend line near the 3,664 support. Steeper decreases could send the market to a neutral tendency around 3,595 and the 200-day SMA currently at 3,513.

In conclusion, the US 500 index has been in a strong upside tendency in the short- and long-term timeframes.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.