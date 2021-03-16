US 500 Index Flies To Another Record High Marginally Below 4,000

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US 500 index has attracted renew buying interest once again, holding slightly below the 4,000 psychological level.

The price continues to post five consecutive green days and holding well above the simple moving averages (SMAs). The MACD oscillator is trying to overcome its trigger line in the positive region, while the RSI is advancing in the bullish territory.

Surpassing the all-time high, the price could enter uncharted levels such as the nearby 4,000 handle, the 4,100 and 4,200 barriers.

Otherwise, a dive below the 20- and 50-day SMAs could meet the 3,730 support and the long-term ascending trend line near the 3,664 support. Steeper decreases could send the market to a neutral tendency around 3,595 and the 200-day SMA currently at 3,513.

In conclusion, the US 500 index has been in a strong upside tendency in the short- and long-term timeframes.