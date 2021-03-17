Wed, Mar 17, 2021 @ 10:35 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Daily Technical Analysis

Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1898

At the time of writing the analysis, the currency pair is in a consolidation phase just below the support level at 1.1905. The buyers failed to gain the necessary momentum, which gave an incentive for the bears to enter the market. Today, the focus of investors will be at the data on the CPI for the Eurozone (10:00 GMT), as well as the Fed interest decision (18:00 GMT), which could lead to large market fluctuations.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1967 1.2100 1.1905 1.1750
1.2026 1.2236 1.1835 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.08

The US dollar continues to gain positions, with the sentiment still positive for another test of the resistance zone at 109.19. An unsuccessful breach of the mentioned level could lead to a resumption of the range movement between 108.32 – 109.19. The Fed’s interest rate decision tonight would largely determine the future movement of the currency pair. The first important support level is the lower border of the range at 108.32.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.20 110.80 109.20 110.80
110.80 111.70 110.80 111.70

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3884

During the last trading session, the bulls managed to limit the sales at the support level at 1.3800, which led to a breach of the first resistance at 1.3856. At the time of writing, the sentiment is rather neutral, with investors awaiting the Fed’s interest rate decision, which will determine the future of the US dollar and, accordingly, the further direction of the currency pair. The main resistance, which is also a psychological level in front of the market participants, is the level at 1.3993.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3993 1.4179 1.3856 1.3750
1.4094 1.4240 1.3800 1.3640

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.