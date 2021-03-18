Thu, Mar 18, 2021 @ 06:57 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis BTCUSD Bounce Underway

BTCUSD Bounce Underway

By OctaFX

Bitcoin has staged a strong bounce from the $55,000 area as traders bought the pioneer cryptocurrency after the FOMC policy meeting. Bulls need to anchor the BTCUSD pair above the $58,300 level in order to activate a large inverted head and shoulders pattern. Traders should be aware that the pattern is indicating that Bitcoin could stage a coming rally towards the $65,500 area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55,000 level, key resistance is found at the $58,300 and the $61,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $55,000 level, sellers may test the $53,000 and $50,000 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.