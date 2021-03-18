BTCUSD Bounce Underway

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has staged a strong bounce from the $55,000 area as traders bought the pioneer cryptocurrency after the FOMC policy meeting. Bulls need to anchor the BTCUSD pair above the $58,300 level in order to activate a large inverted head and shoulders pattern. Traders should be aware that the pattern is indicating that Bitcoin could stage a coming rally towards the $65,500 area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55,000 level, key resistance is found at the $58,300 and the $61,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $55,000 level, sellers may test the $53,000 and $50,000 levels.