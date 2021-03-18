Gold POC Zone Shows Strong Sellers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

After the FOMC, GOLD spiked up as the weakness in the USD was imminent. Stock went up, USD down and GOLD up as a part of inter market correlation.

GOLD is bearish. No matter the FOMC positive tone, I expect GOLD to drop as the markets are favouring other safe havens. Investors might start selling GOLD again and retail traders are joining the fray. 1740-50 is the POC zone and I expect rejections. Targets are 1728, 1718 and 1708. At this point I am selling on rallies. Only above 1760 we will see a deeper retracement up, as the trend is still down.

