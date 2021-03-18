Thu, Mar 18, 2021 @ 11:52 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold POC Zone Shows Strong Sellers

Gold POC Zone Shows Strong Sellers

By Elite CurrenSea

After the FOMC, GOLD spiked up as the weakness in the USD was imminent. Stock went up, USD down and GOLD up as a part of inter market correlation.

GOLD is bearish. No matter the FOMC positive tone, I expect GOLD to drop as the markets are favouring other safe havens. Investors might start selling GOLD again and retail traders are joining the fray. 1740-50 is the POC zone and I expect rejections. Targets are 1728, 1718 and 1708. At this point I am selling on rallies. Only above 1760 we will see a deeper retracement up, as the trend is still down.

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.