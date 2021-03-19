Daily Technical Analysis

Fri, Mar 19, 2021 @ 11:01 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1909

During the past trading session, the currency pair could not hold its position above the resistance level at 1.1967 and we have witnessed a downward movement for a test of the support at 1.1905. In case the mentioned support is breached, it is highly possible the EUR/USD will head towards the next important support at 1.1835. On the other hand, if this support resists, a rebound targeting the resistance at 1.1967 may be expected.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1967 1.2100 1.1905 1.1750
1.2026 1.2236 1.1835 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.04

This week USD/JPY is traded in a narrow range and, at the time of writing, there is no clear signal for the future direction of the currency pair. Nevertheless, the forecasts are for the uptrend to be limited by the resistance at 109.20 and, respectively, for a downward movement targeting the support at 108.32.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.20 110.80 108.84 106.92
110.80 111.70 108.32 105.83

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3899

The currency pair has tested the key resistance at 1.3990 but couldn’t breach it, which led to appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the sterling. The forecasts for today are for the GBP/USD to test the support level at 1.3856 and rebound from it and afterwards to continue its uptrend targeting the resistance at 1.3990. A breach of this critical resistance there may lead the pair towards the psychological level at 1.4000.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3993 1.4179 1.3856 1.3750
1.4094 1.4240 1.3800 1.3640

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

