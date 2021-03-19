AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Recovers After Downbeat Data But Near-Term Action Remains Directionless

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar edged higher in early European trading on Friday, recovering overnight losses after much worse than expected Australia’s retail sales (-1.1% from 0.3% previous and 0.4% forecast).

Bounce from Asian low (0.7724) needs to clear pivots at 0.7772/79 (converging 30/20 DMA’s) to shift near-term focus higher and move into the upper side of near-term 0.7699/0.7849 range.

Long shadows of the candles in past few days signal indecision, with clear break of either range boundary to provide clearer direction signal.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lift above upper pivots at 0.7849/60 (range top / Fibo 61.8% of 0.8007/0.7621) would signal continuation of recovery leg from 0.7621 (Mar 5 low) and expose target at 0.7916 (Fibo 76.4%) violation of which would open way for retest of three-year high at 0.8007.

Conversely, drop below range floor (0.7699) would risk retest of key near-term support at 0.7621.

Daily techs lack signals as rising cloud continues to underpin the action, but momentum studies are weakening and moving averages are in a mixed setup, with weekly Doji candle to add directionless mode.

Res: 0.7779, 0.7810, 0.7840, 0.7860.

Sup: 0.7745, 0.7712, 0.7699, 0.7668.