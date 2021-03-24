ETHUSD Weakness Expected Below $1,720

Wed, Mar 24, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
By OctaFX

Ethereum is still trading in the red for the week, despite a strong technical bounce from the $1,650 support level yesterday. The four-hour time frame is showing that a bearish head and shoulders pattern has in play while the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,720 level. According to the size of the pattern, the ETHUSD pair could be set to fall towards the $1,500 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,720 level, key resistance is found at the $1,760 and the $1,860 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,720 level, sellers may test the $1,650 and $1,500 levels.

