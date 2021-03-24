Wed, Mar 24, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
GBP/USD Cuts Through Major Support

By Orbex

The pound saw fresh sell-off despite a fall in the UK’s unemployment rate as average earnings, an indication of inflation remained subpar.

Two failed attempts to breach the psychological level of 1.4000 have put the short side back in control. The bearish breakout below 1.3800 has intensified the selling pressure by triggering stop-losses and would call 1.3650 as the next target.

In the meantime, as the RSI dipped into the oversold area, a brief pullback to around 1.3850 might fill more sell orders.

