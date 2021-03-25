BTCUSD Trendline Break

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has come under heavy downside pressure is the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone towards cryptos and Bitcoin yesterday. The BTCUSD pair has now staged a bearish break below a key trendline, which has been in play since February. Continued weakness below the trendline, around the $53,000 level, could cause a major sell-off towards $48,000.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $53,000 level, key resistance is found at the $55,000 and the $57,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $53,000 level, sellers may test the $50,000 and $48,000 levels.