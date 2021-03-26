USD/CHF Rallies Above Double Top

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar continues its advance against the Swiss franc after solid GDP growth last month.

The buck’s previous bounce from the 20-day moving average (0.9220) and then a close above 0.9300 have put the uptrend back on track. The bullish breakout above the double top at 0.9375 would trigger a new round of rally.

An overbought RSI may lead to a brief pullback where the pair would be looking to gain momentum.

If that happens the former resistance area around 0.9350 would be the support to monitor.