Fri, Mar 26, 2021 @ 07:01 GMT
USD/CHF Rallies Above Double Top

By Orbex

The US dollar continues its advance against the Swiss franc after solid GDP growth last month.

The buck’s previous bounce from the 20-day moving average (0.9220) and then a close above 0.9300 have put the uptrend back on track. The bullish breakout above the double top at 0.9375 would trigger a new round of rally.

An overbought RSI may lead to a brief pullback where the pair would be looking to gain momentum.

If that happens the former resistance area around 0.9350 would be the support to monitor.

