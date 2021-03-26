NZD/JPY 4H Chart: Breakout Occurs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 4.31% against the Japanese Yen since last week’s trading sessions. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern this week.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders are likely to continue to drive the exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions. The potential target NZD/JPY pair will be near the 74.00 level.

Although, the currency exchange rate is expected to make a brief pullback towards the 77.00 level next week.