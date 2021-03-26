Fri, Mar 26, 2021 @ 13:02 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Passes Resistance Zone

USD/JPY Passes Resistance Zone

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Just before Friday’s mid-day European trading hours, the USD/JPY broke the resistance of the 109.25/109.35 zone. Due to that reason, the rate was expected to reach for the resistance levels that were located from 109.73 to 109.83.

In the meantime, the currency exchange rate has revealed a narrow channel up pattern, which has guided the rate’s surge since the start of Wednesday’s trading hours.

If the USD/JPY rate passes the resistance levels that are located from the 109.73 to 109.83 levels, the rate would almost immediately test the resistance of the 110.00 level and the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 110.09.

On the other hand, if the resistance levels hold and a decline occurs, the rate could look for support in the previously passed 109.25/109.35 zone.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.