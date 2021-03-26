Fri, Mar 26, 2021 @ 18:07 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDCHF Spikes to 0.9417 But Struggles to Beat 123.6% Fibonacci Extension

USDCHF Spikes to 0.9417 But Struggles to Beat 123.6% Fibonacci Extension

By XM.com

USDCHF is tackling the 0.9414 level, which happens to be the 123.6% Fibonacci extension of the down leg from 0.9375 to 0.9213. The soaring simple moving averages (SMAs) are nurturing the positive structure, while the Ichimoku lines are reflecting a minor pausing in bullish sentiment.

However, the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed signals in directional momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, is holding above its slowing red trigger line, while the downwards pointing RSI, is persisting above the 70 level. That said, the recently adopted bearish tone in the stochastic oscillator is promoting growing negative momentum in the pair.

To the upside, instant resistance may develop from the 123.6% Fibo extension of 0.9414. If buying interest increases and the pair surges above this level and the fresh eight-month peak of 0.9417, the bulls may then target the 1382% Fibo extension of 0.9438. From here, slightly higher the resistance section of 0.9458-0.9470 could play a key role in the pair’s shift to a stronger bullish bias.

Alternatively, if sellers resurface, initial support may arise from the 0.9375-0.9392 section ahead of the vital trough at 0.9348. Should the price return below this, a zone of support could evolve from the blue Kijun-sen line at 0.9320 until the 100-period SMA at 0.9302.

Summarizing, USDCHF’s short-term bias remains increasingly bullish above the SMAs and the 0.9207-0.9218 support base. However, a dip below 0.9348 could signal a boost in selling interest.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.