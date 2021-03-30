Tue, Mar 30, 2021 @ 18:40 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Aims At 110.50

USD/JPY Aims At 110.50

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY passed the resistance of the June high at 109.83, where a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level was located at.

Moreover, by the middle of Tuesday’s trading, the rate had almost reached the 110.50 level. Namely, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 110.24 and the 110.00 level failed to stop the surge.

If the 110.50 mark provides resistance, the pair could consolidate its recent gains by trading sideways or retracing back down to the support of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 110.24.

In the case of the 110.50 level failing to provide resistance, the pair could reach for the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 110.77 and afterwards the 111.00 mark

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.