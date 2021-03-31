Wed, Mar 31, 2021 @ 05:58 GMT
Crude Oil Price Could Struggle Above $62.50, Gold Slides

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price corrected higher, but it is now facing hurdles near $62.20 and $62.50.
  • A crucial bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $62.60 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • Gold price failed above $1,730 and started a fresh decline.
  • The US ADP employment could change 550K in March 2021, up from the last 117K.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After trading close to $68.00, crude oil price started a downside correction against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $62.50 and $60.00 support levels before it found support near $57.20.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded as low as $57.20. It even settled below $62.50 pivot level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Recently, there was an upside correction from $57.20 and the price climbed above $58.50. The price even spiked above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $67.94 high to $57.20 low.

However, the price struggled to gain momentum above $62.20 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $62.60 on the same chart.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $67.94 high to $57.20 low is also near $62.57. A clear break above the $62.50 resistance and a follow up move above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) is must for a strong increase towards $65.00 and $66.00.

If there is no upside break, the price could start a fresh decline below $59.50. The main support is now near $57.20, below which the price might dive towards the $55.00 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, there were additional losses below the 1.1800 support. Besides, GBP/USD is trading in a bearish zone below 1.3850.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone CPI for March 2021 (YoY) (Prelim) – Forecast +1.3%, versus +0.9% previous.
  • Euro Zone Core CPI for March 2021 (YoY) (Prelim) – Forecast +1.2%, versus +1.1% previous.
  • UK GDP for Q4 2020 (QoQ) – Forecast +1.0%, versus +1.0% previous.
  • US ADP Employment Change for March 2021 – Forecast 550K, versus 117K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

