FedEx Builds Bullish Channel After Bouncing At 38.2% Fibonacci

FedEx corporation (FDX) made a strong bullish bounce at the 144 ema. Price has also broken above the 21 ema zone. Plus an uptrend channel is now established.

The FDX daily chart had a strong impulse up. This has been labeled as wave 3 (pink). Let’s review what’s going right now.

On the 4 hour chart, price action seems to have completed 5 waves up (blue) and then followed by an ABC correction (blue). This could be part of a wave 1-2 or a-b.

What are the main targets for this chart? And what kind of price patterns do we expect?

Price charts and technical analysis

The current pullback completed at the 144 ema zone and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (green box). This retrace could either complete the wave 4 (pink) or be part of a larger ABC (grey) correction in wave 4’ (pink). In both cases price action is expected to reach the previous top at $305 (red line). A bearish bounce (orange arrow) could indicate a retest of the previous bottom within a larger wave 4’ (pink). A bull flag chart pattern (grey arrows), however, could indicate that the bulls remain in control and indicate a bullish breakout. The main target area is the previous top at $305. A break above the top should aim at the -27.2% Fib target at $350 followed by the -61.8% Fib target at $400. Although the first Fib target zone at $350 could start another wave 4 pattern.

