Wed, Mar 31, 2021 @ 14:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Pair Moved Further Into A Positive Zone Above The 110.00 Resistance...

USD/JPY Pair Moved Further Into A Positive Zone Above The 110.00 Resistance Level

By FXOpen

The US Dollar started a strong increase from the 108.80 support zone against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair broke the 109.00 and 110.00 resistance levels to move further into a positive zone.

It even surpassed the 110.50 resistance and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near 110.73 and the pair is currently consolidating gains. There is also a major bullish trend line with support near 110.50 on the hourly chart.

If there is a downside correction, the trend line could provide support near 110.50 on FXOpen. Any more losses might call for a test of the 110.00 support or the 50 hourly simple moving average.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 110.75 level, above which the pair could accelerate higher towards 111.00. The next major stop for the bulls could be 112.00 in the coming days.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.