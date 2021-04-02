EURNZD Looks for Fibonacci Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro is struggling to keep its balance between upbeat PMI and new lockdowns.

The pair has been trying to rebound from last March’s bottom near 1.6330. After establishing a base around 1.65 the price action has surged with solid momentum.

The current retracement is testing the 50% Fibonacci level (1.6730). A deeper correction would test the 61.8% level.

1.6890 is a critical resistance on the upside, and if buyers succeed in clearing the way the euro could extend the rally above the psychological level of 1.7.