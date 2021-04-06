EURUSD 1.1835 Still Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency is holding above the 1.1800 level against the US dollar, following a solid upside advance on Bank Holiday Monday. Further gains towards the 1.1835 level cannot be discounted, as bullish MACD price divergence still exists across the lower time frames. A breakout above the 1.1820 resistance level could start the next near-term rally in the EURUSD pair to reverse the bullish price divergence.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1780 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1820 and 1.1835 levels.

EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1780 level, key support is found at the 1.1750 and 1.1730 levels.