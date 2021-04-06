Tue, Apr 06, 2021 @ 10:55 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDCAD Retains Bearish Phase Above 1.2500

USDCAD Retains Bearish Phase Above 1.2500

By XM.com

USDCAD is declining below the descending trend line and the simple moving averages (SMAs) after the pullback off 1.2645, however, the technical indicators are showing mixed signals. The RSI flattening in the negative territory, while the stochastic rebounded off the oversold zone, posting a bullish cross within the 20- and 40-period SMAs.

A leg lower could meet the 1.2472 – 1.2500 support zone before taking the bears even lower towards the 1.2363 level, achieved in March 18.

On the flip side, an increase above the SMAs could flirt with the 1.2600 psychological level ahead of the falling trend line and the 1.2645 resistance. Above these lines, the 1.2740 barrier could come in the spotlight as well as 1.2780-1.2800.

Summarizing, USDCAD has been in declining mode since January 28 and any advances above the falling line may shift the current view to bullish.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.