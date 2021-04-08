Thu, Apr 08, 2021 @ 09:38 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURJPY Drops Down Around 130.00 In Bullish Outlook

EURJPY Drops Down Around 130.00 In Bullish Outlook

By XM.com

EURJPY is plunging from the 30-month high of 130.67, diving below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from 128.28 to 130.67 at 130.09 and the short-term moving averages. The RSI indicator is falling from the 50 level, while the MACD oscillator is holding below the trigger line, both confirming the recent bearish structure.

In the event of more negative pressures, the market could meet support at the 38.2% Fibonacci of 129.75 before it heads lower to the 50.0% Fibonacci of 129.45, which stands slightly above the 200-day SMA. A successful close below this level could see a retest of the 61.8% Fibonacci of 129.18, while in case of steeper declines, the pair could reach the 128.80 level.

On the flip side, a move to the upside could see immediate resistance at the 20-period SMA at 130.23 but should the market increase positive momentum above this line, the 30-month high of 130.67 could be the next level in focus. A stronger barrier, though, could be found at 133.10, registered in September 2018.

Turning to the medium-term, EURJPY has been in a strong upside tendency since May 2020, however, in the very short-term the price is ticking lower.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.