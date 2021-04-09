USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

Fri, Apr 09, 2021 @ 09:12 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar declined by 67 pips or 0.53% against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour simple moving averages during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate bounced off a support line formed by the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Friday.

Most likely the USD/CAD pair could continue to edge higher throughout today’s session.

However, a resistance level at 1.2627 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate today.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
