Thu, Apr 15, 2021 @ 08:20 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Nasdaq At Highs But Watch For A Retracement

Nasdaq At Highs But Watch For A Retracement

By Elite CurrenSea

The US100 – NASDAQ has been trading in an upper range indicating a strong uptrend. This is the case partially to Yen getting weaker.

We can spot 2 POC zones. The first zone 13495-13600 is a shallow retracement, usually seen in strong trends. 38.2 Fib is making a confluence with W L4. On the other hand, we can see POC2 at 88.6/M L3 at 12794. Watch for rejections in any of the zones towards 14050 followed by 14109 and 14300. Breakout will happen above 14050. W H5 is 14366 which is the weekly target after a breakout.

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.