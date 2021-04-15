Nasdaq At Highs But Watch For A Retracement

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US100 – NASDAQ has been trading in an upper range indicating a strong uptrend. This is the case partially to Yen getting weaker.

We can spot 2 POC zones. The first zone 13495-13600 is a shallow retracement, usually seen in strong trends. 38.2 Fib is making a confluence with W L4. On the other hand, we can see POC2 at 88.6/M L3 at 12794. Watch for rejections in any of the zones towards 14050 followed by 14109 and 14300. Breakout will happen above 14050. W H5 is 14366 which is the weekly target after a breakout.

