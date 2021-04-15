Thu, Apr 15, 2021 @ 11:19 GMT
GBP/JPY Could Continue To Trade Sideways

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The GBP/JPY currency pair has continued to trade sideways since April 8. The British Pound surged by 72 pips or 0.48% against the Japanese Yen during Wednesday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to range between the 150.70/149.50 levels during the following trading session.

However, technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, bearish traders might pressure the currency exchange rate lower during the following trading session.

