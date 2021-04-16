USD/NOK Tests Lower Band Of The Consolidation Range

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Surging oil prices have put the commodity-sensitive Norwegian krone on the launchpad against a soft US dollar.

Successive breakouts below 0.8470 then 0.8390 were a strong sign that the bias remains bearish.

The US dollar may carry on its downtrend following a three-month-long consolidation between 8.3200 and 8.7200. There is a chance of a temporary rebound as the RSI rises back from the oversold area.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

8.3200 would be the next target while 8.4500 is the immediate resistance in case of a retracement.