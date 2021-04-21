Wed, Apr 21, 2021 @ 06:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Faces Hurdle Near 1.2600, CPI Report Next

USD/CAD Faces Hurdle Near 1.2600, CPI Report Next

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CAD started a fresh increase after testing the 1.2470 support region.
  • A major declining channel is forming with resistance near 1.2610 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD extended gains before correcting lower.
  • Canada’s CPI could increase 2.3% in March 2021 (YoY), up from 1.1%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar failed to clear the 1.2650 resistance against the Canadian Dollar. As a result, USD/CAD declined towards the 1.2470 zone, where it found support and recovered higher.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair followed a bearish path from the 1.2647 high. Earlier, there was a downside break below the 1.2600 and 1.2580 support levels. The pair even traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the 1.2365 low to 1.2647 high.

However, the pair remained well bid near 1.2470 and it started a fresh increase. It seems like the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the 1.2365 low to 1.2647 high acted as a strong support.

It broke many hurdles near the 1.2550 resistance zone. There was also a close above the 1.2580 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It seems like there is a major declining channel forming with resistance near 1.2560 on the same chart. A clear upside break above the channel resistance could open the doors for a move towards the 1.2650 level.

On the downside, there is a key support forming near the 1.2550 level. The next major support is near the 1.2470 region. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the 1.2400 support zone.

Overall, USD/CAD might could accelerate higher if it settles above 1.2600 and 1.2610. Besides, EUR/USD climbed higher towards 1.2080 before correcting lower. Similarly, GBP/USD struggled to clear the 1.4000 resistance zone.

Economic Releases

  • UK Consumer Price Index for March 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +0.8%, versus +0.4% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for March 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +1.1%, versus +0.9% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for March 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.6%, versus +0.5% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for March 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +2.3%, versus +1.1% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.