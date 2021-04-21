BTCUSD Triangle Tightens

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin looks increasingly uncertain in the near term, as the top crypto struggles for direction after the weekend strong sell-off towards $51,300. Lower time frame analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair is trapped inside a triangle pattern between the $54,800 and $57,000 level. It is likely that a directional move of $3,000 takes hold once the BTCUSD pair breaks from the triangle pattern.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55,800 level, key resistance is found at the $57,000 and the $59,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $55,800 level, sellers may test the $54,800 and $53,300 levels.