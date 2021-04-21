Wed, Apr 21, 2021 @ 10:03 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis BTCUSD Triangle Tightens

BTCUSD Triangle Tightens

By OctaFX

Bitcoin looks increasingly uncertain in the near term, as the top crypto struggles for direction after the weekend strong sell-off towards $51,300. Lower time frame analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair is trapped inside a triangle pattern between the $54,800 and $57,000 level. It is likely that a directional move of $3,000 takes hold once the BTCUSD pair breaks from the triangle pattern.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55,800 level, key resistance is found at the $57,000 and the $59,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $55,800 level, sellers may test the $54,800 and $53,300 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.